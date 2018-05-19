Meghan Markle's Wedding Bouquet Included Handpicked Flowers From Prince Harry and a Tribute to Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married!

During the ceremony, the bride carried a very special bridal bouquet. According to the Palace, her now-husband handpicked several flowers from the couple's garden at Kensington Palace. The arrangement also included Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flower. Per the Palace, the couple specifically choose these flowers as a way to honor Harry's late mother on the big day.

The rest of the "petite" bouquet included "delicate blooms," including scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle. The flowers were tied together with a "naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon."

The sprig of myrtle is a tradition that dates all the way back to Queen Victoria's reign. Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Victoria, carried the plant when she wed Prince Frederick of Prussia back in 1858. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have since included myrtle in their bouquets, too.