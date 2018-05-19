Royal Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Reading

NBC
by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 5:25 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married!
The couple tied the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of friends and family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Celebrity guests at the wedding included Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
During the couple's ceremony, The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, addressed the attendees and gave an impassioned reading in celebration of the couple's special day. As the reading was occurring, cameras panned to the guests in the chapel, showing their reactions to the ceremony.
The father-son duo sit next to each other during the ceremony.
Royal couple watches the ceremony side-by-side at St. George's Chapel.
Sisters sit next to each other during the ceremony.
Couple watches the ceremony together at St. George's Chapel.
Couple holds hands during the reading.
Meghan Markle's mom was overcome with emotion at the ceremony.
Singer was spotted watching the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.
Soccer star attended the wedding with his wife, Victoria Beckham.
