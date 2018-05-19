Royal Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Reading

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 5:25 AM

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of friends and family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Celebrity guests at the wedding included Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

During the couple's ceremony, The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, addressed the attendees and gave an impassioned reading in celebration of the couple's special day. As the reading was occurring, cameras panned to the guests in the chapel, showing their reactions to the ceremony.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Reading: Royal Reactions

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the reactions!

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Prince William and Prince Charles

The father-son duo sit next to each other during the ceremony.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Royal couple watches the ceremony side-by-side at St. George's Chapel.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sisters sit next to each other during the ceremony.

Zara Tindall, Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Couple watches the ceremony together at St. George's Chapel.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Couple holds hands during the reading.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's mom was overcome with emotion at the ceremony.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

Elton John

Singer was spotted watching the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Royal Wedding, Reactions

NBC

David Beckham

Soccer star attended the wedding with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

