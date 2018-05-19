Royal Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Reading

Soccer star attended the wedding with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Singer was spotted watching the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Meghan Markle's mom was overcome with emotion at the ceremony.

Couple watches the ceremony together at St. George's Chapel.

Sisters sit next to each other during the ceremony.

The father-son duo sit next to each other during the ceremony.

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the reactions!

During the couple's ceremony, The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry , primate of the Episcopal Church, addressed the attendees and gave an impassioned reading in celebration of the couple's special day. As the reading was occurring, cameras panned to the guests in the chapel, showing their reactions to the ceremony.

