Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Tiara

The tiara is made of diamonds and platinum and was formed as a flexible band of 11 sections pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds. The detachable brooch features ten diamonds.

The creation has a long history beginning with Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother, Queen Mary, for whom the bandeau was made for and specifically designed to accommodate the center brooch. The brooch was given as a present to the then-Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln for her wedding to Prince George, Duke of York. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

In addition to the royal heirloom, the bride also accessorized with earrings and bracelet made by Cartier.