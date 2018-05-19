Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to Royal Wedding

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 4:22 AM

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wedding

Worn like a royal wedding veteran. 

Kate Middleton supported her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arriving to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Saturday afternoon in a primrose-yellow Alexander McQueen silk coat. 

In traditional Kate fashion, the coat dress was tailored to perfection. She paired the springtime look with a matching-yet-oversize Philip Treacy hat, which featured florals, special-edition lemon quartz and diamond pear and oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and Jimmy Choo heels. The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair down, while escorting two adorable flower girls into the chapel. 

Of course, Kate is no stranger to royal wedding etiquette. She wore Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton to her own nuptials to Prince William in 2011. The A-line gown featured Chantilly lace, Victorian-style corsetry in the bodice and a 2-foot long train. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

The duchess has mastered wedding guest style as well. Kate wore an all-blush ensemble, again from Alexander McQueen, to sister Pippa Middleton's wedding just last year. Featuring subtle peplum and pleating, the subdued dress didn't overshadow the bride's moment. Though her matching fascinator, designed by milliner Jane Taylor, and Kiki McDonough morganite earrings were the perfect complement. 

What do you think of Kate's look?

