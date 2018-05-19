Meghan Markle Is a Modern Bride in Givenchy!

Here comes the bride...

All dressed in...Givenchy!

Meghan Markle made her way to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Saturday afternoon, stunning in a creation by the fashion house's creative director Clare Waight Keller. The bride emerged out of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which she took with her mother, Doria Ragland, wearing a long-sleeve elegant gown with a shallow boat-neckline. The dress looked pared down, featuring little embellishment. However, the A-line silouhette featured clean lines and was tailored to perfection.

As expected the bride wore a long, white, sheer veil over a beautiful updo, which was topped off with a vintage-looking tiara.

Keller is Givenchy's first female artistic director, who had previously led design teams at Pringle of Scotland and Chloé. The designer and bride began working on the custom creation earlier this year, with both wanting to reflect a timeless elegance.