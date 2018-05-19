Serena Williams Is a Style Champion at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Serena Williamsbrought her fashion A-game to the Royal Wedding

The tennis champion arrived to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding dressed like fashion royalty in a blush Versace curve-hugging gown draped to perfection. She finished off the look with a matching feathered fascinator and sported a statement necklace and coordinating clutch. 

The star made her appearance on the arm of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who looked absolutely dapper in a three piece suit with a long coat. 

The couple was certainly embracing their own sense of style. "Meghan is a contemporary bride, a modern bride, so everyone's embracing their authenticity," celebrity stylist Sadaf Razi told E! News. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

The couple documented their getting ready process for the big day on social media, featuring a guest appearance from the couple's little one Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. 

The star kicked off her social media content by noting she was getting ready for the wedding of her "friend." "I've known her for so many years and I'm so happy for her," the athlete explained. 

"She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, previously said on Good Morning America. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she recalled of her advice to Markle. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

We're willing to bet there is plenty more fun in store for today. 

Check out Serena's royal wedding photo diary here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus and Boyfriend Lil Xan Release New Song "Live or Die"

Gretchen Carlson

Former Miss America Winners Call for Gretchen Carlson's Resignation as She Denies Bullying Cara Mund

Enchanted

Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role Ever

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Says Love Will Be Found on Bachelor in Paradise and Offers Bachelor Update

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser: Report

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson Fires Back at Body Shamers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.