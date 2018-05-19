George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make a Colorful Splash at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Clooneys have arrived!

As Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's royal wedding ramps up, George Clooneyand Amal Clooneyhave officially arrived to St. George's Chapel, confirming last minute reports that they would be in attendance at the most anticipated wedding of the year. 

While they were there in celebration of a soon-to-be royal couple,  the A-list pair looked every bit like Hollywood royalty. The Oscar winner sported a slate suit with a yellow tie and pocket square while his real-life leading lady stunned in a standout canary ensemble designed by Stella McCartney. The dress features a short train and the British barrister paired the dress with a matching hat worn slanted with her brunette tresses cascading down her shoulders. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Royal Wedding Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

While the couple was initially unexpected at the ceremony, it was later reported that Amal has become friends with Markle since she moved to London. 

"Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while," a source told People. According to the source, the two women met through a mutual friend and have formed a friendship since they share "many interests."

What a special—and unforgettable—way to celebrate a new friend! 

Looking good, you two!

Check out more photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests in E!'s gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ George Clooney , Amal Clooney , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus and Boyfriend Lil Xan Release New Song "Live or Die"

Gretchen Carlson

Former Miss America Winners Call for Gretchen Carlson's Resignation as She Denies Bullying Cara Mund

Enchanted

Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role Ever

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Says Love Will Be Found on Bachelor in Paradise and Offers Bachelor Update

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser: Report

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson Fires Back at Body Shamers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.