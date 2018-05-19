Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Looks Cool as a Cucumber at the Royal Wedding

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:49 AM
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chelsy Davy arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to attend the wedding between her ex Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.
Davy was spotted wearing a blue dress and matching cape, as well as a blue fascinator. Davy accessorized her look with tan heels and a black purse. She also added a touch of bling with gold bracelets.
"Turning up for an ex is no easy feat," fashion stylist Sadaf Razi, who's worked with Meghan in the past, told E! News. "She looks really appropriate in navy and I love the bell sleeves. She looks young, but still quite chic."
As royal admirers may recall, Harry met Davy in 2004 and they dated on and off again for about seven years. She even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. However, it looks like the two are still on friendly terms.
While Harry and Meghan have been together for less than two years, a source told E! News the prince "knew immediately" she was the one.
"Even with Chelsy, Harry didn't feel this kind of spark," the insider said. "And they were together for years! Harry just knew immediately, from the moment he spent time with Meghan, that he wanted to be with her. It's a simple case of meeting the right girl at the right time."
Harry and Meghan tied the knot at 12:00 p.m. local time. After saying "I do," the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a carriage procession through the town. They then celebrate their marriage with a reception for all 600 guests, followed by a more intimate reception for 200.
Former Miss America Winners Call for Gretchen Carlson's Resignation as She Denies Bullying Cara Mund
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?