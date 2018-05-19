Oprah Winfrey Spotted! See All of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Guests Arrive

Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Press Association via AP Images

Welcome to the wedding! 

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's special day has officially arrived. While the bride and groom have not yet made their way to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the couple's beloved family and friends have started making their way to their seats inside for the highly anticipated ceremony. 

After last-minute reports alleging her attendance, Oprah Winfreyconfirmed the rumors she was attending when she popped up among the sea of guests entering the chapel. The media mogul was sporting a powder pink ensemble with a coordinating floral wide-brimmed hat as she waved to photographers and later searched for her seat. Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre were nearby, the actor looking dapper in a dark suit. 

That was just the start of the A-list arrivals as George Clooneyand Amal Clooneyas well as Victoria Beckhamand David Beckhamall appeared to make their entrance into the church, merging Markle's Hollywood roots with Prince Harry's British origins. 

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 members of the public have assumed their positions on the castle grounds thanks to an invitation from the couple, who wanted to include citizens in their special day. 

Shortly, Markle is expected to leave Cliveden House Hotel, where she spent the night, and depart for the chapel alongside her mother Doria Ragland

While we wait for the beaming bride, check out E! News' gallery below for all of the guests that have officially arrived for the big day!

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

