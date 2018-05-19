Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Rings: All the Details

The Royal Wedding is just hours away, and new details are emerging every minute!

In a statement Saturday, Kensington Palace announced, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings. Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop." Prince William, Harry's best man, will carry both of the rings to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

In aristocratic circles, few men wear wedding rings—William among them. But, just a few weeks ago, a source told E! News the redheaded prince "does want to wear a wedding band."