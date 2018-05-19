Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Photo Diary

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Meghan Markle, Instagram

Instagram

As if there was any doubt Serena Williams would attend Meghan Markle's wedding!

Early Saturday morning, the tennis champion shared a behind-the-scenes photo and video diary on Instagram Stories, documenting every step of her glamorous makeover. Williams, who stole kisses from her baby girl, also teased her friend, WME's Jill Smoller, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as they got ready for the main event at St. George's Chapel.

Williams spoke about Markle during an appearance on Good Morning America last month. "I'm obviously super happy for her," she said. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice. I couldn't be happier for her." Williams, who wed Ohanian in November, said she'd given the former actress some advice before the big day. "It's so important to enjoy the moment," she said. "Eat the cake! I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"

Here's a look at Williams' wedding prep:

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Today's the Day

"Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding #beingserena #freshface"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Morning Glory

"Hey, y'all. So, my friend's getting married today. I'm up super early—well, for me. I've known her for so many ears and I'm so happy for her."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Give Mama a Kiss

"Um, mama, mama, hello? The camera's this way. Where's your hat? Are you coming with mama today?"

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Glam Time

"What are you wearing today, honey? That's what you're wearing? That's what daddy wants you to wear?"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

The Royal Treatment

"OK, my mask is off and I'm starting my makeup. And for those of you out there, I'm definitely shaping my brows today—but not for you! Just because I want to. Haters!"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

A Work in Progress

"I started the base. I had this amazing energy and now I'm just incredibly sleepy. I didn't go to bed until 3."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Fun With Friends

"Hello? Hello, Jill? Is that you?"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Are those high-waisted? Like, high-waist? This is not appropriate. This is just uncool. Ugh."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Almost Ready

"Jill, you look great. You look amazing. I'm proud of you. Do you want a belt for the waist?"

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

All About the Bling

"So, are you excited, baby? You like my necklace? It's part of the Heritage Collection form Bulgari."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Perfect Plaits

"You like my braids? I'm wearing braids. Yes!"

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

A Family Affair

"I got it from my momma."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

A Touch-Up

"You've got to blame it on something / Blame it on the rain."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Feelin' Herself

Selfie time!

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Final Thoughts

"So, what's the verdict?"

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Trivia Time

"This is the oldest active castle."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Kickin' Off Her Her Heels

"I like your shoes. Did you have fun today? I did, too."

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Post-Wedding Reunion

"Hey, honey! Mama's back from her friend's wedding."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Feedback Welcome

"So, what's the verdict on the braids? You like the braids?"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Top 64 Now

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus and Boyfriend Lil Xan Release New Song "Live or Die"

Gretchen Carlson

Former Miss America Winners Call for Gretchen Carlson's Resignation as She Denies Bullying Cara Mund

Enchanted

Celebrate Amy Adams' Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role Ever

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Says Love Will Be Found on Bachelor in Paradise and Offers Bachelor Update

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser: Report

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson Fires Back at Body Shamers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.