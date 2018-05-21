The Abby Effect: Inside Pauley Perrette's Inspiring, Satisfying and Traumatic Time as the Most Popular Person on NCIS

When she talked to E!, she had been engaged to former British Royal Marine turned aspiring actor Thomas Arklie since Christmas Day, 2011, but had said multiple times that they wouldn't get married until same-sex marriage was legal.

When the Supreme Court ruled the Defense of Marriage Act unconstitutional on June 26, 2015, paving the way for same-sex couples to tie the knot in every state, Perrette was one of a number of engaged celebrities who was apparently expected to run out and get married immediately.

"We have been engaged for four years because we worked for a federal, marriage-equality law, and that Friday was the strangest day," Perrette, a longtime LGBTQ rights activist, told FOX411 a month later. "My life as a civil rights activist and as a straight ally has been marching, speaking, donating, marching, donating, speaking, marching, speaking, rally, holding poster signs, and then it was over. It was so weird."

A number of her gay friends were getting married, she said, but she admittedly hadn't thought about herself yet.

"There are certain benefits [to marriage]," Perrette said. "With us, we have different insurance and things. There are certain benefits that we would have from being married, and every time I thought about it, I thought, 'How many same-gender couples have been together 25 years and can certainly benefit from that, too?' So, for me, now, it's pretty exciting."

By then she was also fully aware of the downsides. She was married previously to Coyote Shivers rocker Francis Shivers from 2000 until their separation in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in 2006 but she secured a restraining order against him first in 2005. According to court documents, per the New York Post, it was granted due to a "history of emotional abuse," and then renewed multiple times. Shivers was arrested for violating the order in April 2012 after he and his wife showed up at the same L.A. restaurant as his ex-wife, and he in turn accused her in a court filing of using restraining orders as a means of harassment.

"For years, I've been saying that this was going to happen—in court documents, in police reports," Shivers, facing jail time for the violation, told the Post in 2013. He was sentenced to 90 days behind bars.

Without ever referring to her ex-husband by name, Perrette talked to 48 Hours last year for a special on stalking. "I have a permanent restraining order, but those can only do so much," she said. "The biggest problem we have right now is that the stalking laws have not been updated since the Internet. That is just ridiculous because a lot of stalkers use the Internet, that's their main tool. There's a lot we have to get changed but especially Internet stalking laws."

Shivers is still seeking compensation for the wrongs he feels were done to him, but a lawsuit he tried to file against Perrette days ago in Los Angeles was stayed upon further review, as in 2008 he was deemed a "vexatious litigant" by the state of California—meaning, they thought he was trying to use the legal system to harass or manipulate someone. According to Page Six, previous suits he tried to file were rejected for that reason. Talking to Fox News, he called Perrette "a serial false accuser."