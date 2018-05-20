Nikki Bella Compromises Her Dream Wedding for John Cena on Total Bellas: ''I Don't Want to Give Him a Reason to Have Cold Feet''

The Bella Twins are back and this time, everyone's all in one place!

On Sunday's season premiere of Total Bellas, the crew returns home to San Diego to set up shop for Birdie Bee. On top of managing their growing businesses, Nikki Bella has a wedding to plan and the pressure is on as time ticks closer to her big day.

"Having this moment right now with John and being engaged and just talking about our wedding that I never would have thought would've happened and it's like, life is great," Nikki gushed.

In an effort to bring John Cena and Nikki's family together, Nikki agreed to having the wedding in West Newbury, Mass. where John is from. And while it seems like Nikki is completely on board with the family-filled East Coast wedding, it's not long before the idea of walking down the aisle in a Napa Valley vineyard began pulling at her heartstrings and at Brie Bella's nerves.