Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Mourns the Death of Her Father

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is mourning the death of her father.

On Friday afternoon, the Shahs of Sunset star announced Shams Javid had passed away in a moving tribute.

"It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father's passing. Although this is something extremely personal for me and it's taken some time to process, those of you who have followed my journey know how much I loved my father," she wrote on Instagram. "I am comforted knowing he is in a better place now."

MJ added, "I am so thankful for my mom, Tommy, my family and friends, who have been incredibly supportive through this greatest loss."

As soon as the news was revealed, several Bravo stars including Kristen Doute and Dina Manzo expressed their condolences online.