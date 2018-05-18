Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla Hasn't Begun Saying Goodbye to Regina Yet

The storybook is about to close on Once Upon a Time once and for all.

After seven seasons of fairy tale remixes and mash-ups, ABC's long-running drama sings off for good on Friday, May 19 with what promises to be one epic final adventure. Beloved characters will return, curses will be broken, the day will undoubtedly be saved, and tears will flow as we officially say goodbye to Storybrooke and everyone who resides within the enchanted city limits. (Sure, we're saying goodbye to Hyperion Heights, the new setting for rebooted show's final season, but let's be real—will anyone miss the place all that much?)

But for one series regular, the denial that this is the end of the road is very real.