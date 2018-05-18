Did You Catch the Surprising Way Grey's Anatomy Brought Sara Ramirez Back in the Season 14 Finale?

Calzona forever!

In the season 14 finale of Grey's Anatomy, which also acted as the swan song for longtime stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, fans were delighted to learn that both of their characters, Drs. Arizona Robbins and April Kepner, respectively, were being written out with the rarest of Shondaland occurrences: Honest-to-goodness happy endings.

For Arizona, specifically, she was following through with her decision to leave Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial behind and head out east to NYC so that the daughter she shares with ex-wife Callie wouldn't have to be shuttled across the country any longer. Not only would she be embarking on a new career path courtesy of Geena Davis' Dr. Herman, but we learned that her relationship with Callie was on the upswing, as she admitted to April that each new text from her newly single ex brought a bigger smile to her face. As April encouraged her to open herself up to the possibility of a second chance, like she was getting with the man she once left at the altar, it was abundantly clear: Calzona lives!