Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Cake Is Too Pretty to Eat

Save us a slice!

Yesterday, Kensington Palace gave an update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cake as London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak finalizes it for Saturday's reception.

In March, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan hired Claire "to create a lemon-elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring." Claire said in a video she baked three lemon sponge cakes and filled them with lemon curd. She will cover all of them with a swiss meringue buttercream that is "light and fluffy, kind of satiny and super delicious."

Claire and her team of six bakers used 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 44 lbs. of butter, 44 lbs. of flour, 44 lbs. of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial—and the baking and decorating process will have taken five days total, she said. She topped things off with white garden roses and elderflowers. "It tastes delicious. I hope! I think," she said in a video. "The texture is really lovely and the flavor is quintessentially spring and British."

The Violet Cakes baker, who was once profiled in Meghan's now-defunct blog The Tig, added that her team would assemble the rest of the cake in-situ at Windsor Castle Saturday morning.