Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 18, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met Queen Elizabeth II on Friday ahead of her daughter's marriage to Prince Harry.

The mother of the bride and happy couple joined Her Majesty for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle. After their visit, they headed to the Cliveden Hotel, where they'll spend the night before the wedding.

Doria met Harry's father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camila during an afternoon tea on Wednesday. The roughly one-hour meeting took place at Charles and Camilla's official residence, Clarence House, and included the bride and groom. 

E! News has learned it was a pleasant affair. Everyone got on very well and it was a happy day.

Read

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Meets Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles for the First Time Before the Royal Wedding

Harry has a close relationship with his grandmother, so it's no surprise he'd want to introduce her to his future mother-in-law before the big day. Meghan has also gotten to know the Queen through official events and family holidays. During the couple's engagement interview, Meghan described Her Majesty as an "incredible woman."

Queen Elizabeth II has already played a big role in Harry and Meghan's wedding planning. Her Majesty gave the couple her official consent to marry in March. She also is expected to bestow new titles on the newlyweds tomorrow.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Gets a Lift and a Butt Pat From Kanye West After 2 Chainz's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Visit Orphanage Together in India

Lily Aldridge, Baby Bump, Bikini

Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 and Shares Bikini Baby Bump Selfie

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Lindsay Shookus Deletes Her Instagram as Ben Affleck's Date with Playboy Model Sparks Rumors

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Get Festive at Her Bridal Shower

Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves

It Turns Out Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Might Actually Be Married

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Is Not Thrilled About Ireland Baldwin's Sexy Instagram Photos

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.