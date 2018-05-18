Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Royal Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 18, 2018 10:06 AM

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met Queen Elizabeth II on Friday ahead of her daughter's marriage to Prince Harry.

The mother of the bride and happy couple joined Her Majesty for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle.

Doria met Harry's father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camila during an afternoon tea on Wednesday. The roughly one-hour meeting took place at Charles and Camilla's official residence, Clarence House, and included the bride and groom. 

E! News has learned it was a pleasant affair. Everyone got on very well and it was a happy day.

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Meets Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles for the First Time Before the Royal Wedding

Harry has a close relationship with his grandmother, so it's no surprise he'd want to introduce her to his future mother-in-law before the big day. Meghan has also gotten to know the Queen through official events and family holidays. During the couple's engagement interview, Meghan described Her Majesty as an "incredible woman."

Queen Elizabeth II has already played a big role in Harry and Meghan's wedding planning. Her Majesty gave the couple her official consent to marry in March. She also is expected to bestow new titles on the newlyweds tomorrow.

