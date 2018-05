Meghan will definitely have something blue coming her way!

In May 2017, the princess, who is engaged to Jack Brooksbank , also wore a blue dress to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews ' nuptials. The £560 A-line Paule Ka dress featured cut-outs at the shoulder and was paired with matching pumps and a simple white hat.

One thing is for sure: Princess Eugenie will wear some kind of hat or fascinator to the church ceremony. Following royal wedding etiquette, the princess is also said to be wearing a hat designed by FiGraham Millinery's Fiona Graham.

Prince Harry 's cousin, the second child of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew (a.k.a. Prince Charles ' younger brother) is wearing British label Gainsboug to Meghan Markle 's wedding, reported Tatler . The design duo behind the bespoke brand—ex-Vogue art editor Caroline Breteau and Sam Dougal , formally of Alexander McQueen, confirmed the order.

She may not be the princess bride, but Princess Eugenie will be something to behold come the royal wedding.

