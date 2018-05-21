Descendants 3 Casts Cheyenne Jackson as Iconic Disney Villain

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 21, 2018 9:45 AM

The third installment in Disney Channel's Descendants franchise is getting a new bad guy!

Cheyenne Jackson has been cast in Descendants 3 as Hades, "the nefarious underworld ruler" from the 1997 movie Hercules, also known as that guy with the blue flame hair. 

Very little is known so far about Descendants 3, but what we have gotten is one teaser, featuring Mal (Dove Cameron) approaching a blue flame and saying, "Dad?!" 

See where we're going with this? We might be in for one hell of a family reunion when this movie comes out next year.

Much of the Descendants cast is returning, alongside other new additions including Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier (from The Princess and the Frog) and Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier's daughter Celia. We'll also get to meet Squeaky and Squirmy, the sons of Smee from Peter Pan

Familiar faces include Cameron Boyce as Cruella de Vil's son Carlos, Sofia Carson as the Evil Queen's daughter Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jafar's son Jay, China Anne McClain as Ursula's daughter Uma, Mitchell Hope as Beast and Belle's son King Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Prince Phillip and Sleeping Beauty's daughter Audrey, Thomas Doherty as Captain Hook's son Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gaston's son Gil, Anna Cathcart as Drizella's daughter Dizzy, Jedidiah Goodacre as Prince Charming and Cinderella's son Chad, Zachary Gibson as Dopey's son Doug, Brenna D'Amico as Fairy Godmother's daughter Jane, Dan Payne as Beast, Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle, Judith Maxie as Queen Leah and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Jackson is known for roles on American Horror Story and 30 Rock (to name just a couple) and also stars in the upcoming Lifetime series American Woman

Descendants 3 will go into production soon and is slated to air summer 2019 on Disney Channel. 

