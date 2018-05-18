The 2018 Fall TV Schedule Is Officially Here

It's not even officially summer yet, but we're already counting down the days until fall.

Why? Because we just watched the trailers for all the new TV shows debuting in a few months and we want more, more, more. Plus, we're already missing our old favorites, like This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy (even though it just ended its season last night) and Riverdale.

Lucky for us, the five broadcast networks just revealed their line-ups for the 2018 fall TV season, helping tide us over during the helliatus.

Fans can expect some changes to their TV viewing schedule this fall, as shows like Law & Order: SVU, Arrow and Fresh Off the Boat are on the move...and The CW is now airing shows on Sundays. What a time to be a TV viewer.

Here's the complete 2018 fall TV schedule for your planning purposes (Note: new shows are bolded):