2018 New TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best (Based on Trailers)

Grab your gavel, it's time to hand out some judgments.

It's been a long and crazy week in the TV world, with the five broadcast networks announcing their line-ups for the 2018 fall season and debuting the first look at the new shows they picked up.

Now if there's one thing we love more than watching these trailers it's judging them, which is exactly what we did!

After checking out all the trailers for the fall's new dramas and comedies, including revivals of Charmed and Magnum P.I. and the return of Nathan Fillion, we're presenting our official ranking...based solely on two minutes of footage.