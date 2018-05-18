Grey's Anatomy Stars Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw Share Emotional Messages After Exiting the Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 18, 2018 7:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grey's Anatomy

ABC

It's the end of an era on Grey's Anatomy.

In the season 14 finale, which aired Thursday, May 17 on ABC, the long-running medical drama said goodbye to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. The actors will not return for season 15. Their exits were announced in March.

Drew's character, Dr. April Kepner, and Capshaw's, Dr. Arizona Robbins, got happy endings. April quit her job at the hospital and began work providing medical services to Seattle's homeless. She reunited with her ex Matthew and even got hitched! Meanwhile, Arizona moved to New York to make life easier on her daughter, began working with Geena Davis' Dr. Herman and even had a happy ending with Callie (Sara Ramirez).

Photos

We Ranked All the Grey's Anatomy Deaths By How Hard They Made Us Cry

The love for the actors and their love for the show was on full display leading up to and during their final episode.

In several Instagram posts, Drew thanked the cast, crew and fans of the series.

"This one right here is a bright and shining light. She sees the silver lining in every circumstance. She is a fiercely loyal friend who will help you navigate every twist and turn of life with intelligence, perspective, and real, practical, boots on the ground help. I'm so profoundly grateful that we got to walk through these 9 years and most especially these past two months together," Drew posted along with photos of her and Capshaw.

The duo were also gifted with boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone on the show.

Photos

Ranking All the Tragedies on Grey's Anatomy

Head over to Capshaw's and Drew's Instagrams to see more.

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 15 this fall on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Jessica Capshaw , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Jennifer Aniston Actually Dated Some "Friends" Costars

Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Darkest Times

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Colin Jost Says Awards Shows "Shouldn't Be Taken Too Seriously"

What Alyson Hannigan Knows About the "Buffy" Reboot

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

The Legacy of Veronica Mars: Rob Thomas' Big Goal for a Future Revival

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.