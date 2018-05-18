Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head to Windsor Castle Together a Day Before Royal Wedding

LDNPIX / MEGA
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 18, 2018 7:02 AM
LDNPIX / MEGA
And they're off!
A day before their highly anticipated royal wedding, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have once again been spotted together. The couple looked cheerful as they smiled and waved to onlookers from inside a car leaving Kensington Palace. They were also photographed arriving at the castle where they will wed tomorrow.
The American star was beaming from ear to ear, sporting what appeared to be a dark blouse with her brunette tresses parted in the middle and framing her face. Prince Harry could be seen sporting a light suit jacket with a white shirt underneath.
The couple is expected at Windsor Castle for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, Markle's mother Doria Ragland will reportedly join them for lunch, marking the first time she will meet the monarch. It has been reported that Prince Philipwill also be in attendance.
The week has been a whirlwind one for the bride's mother, who also sat down for tea with Prince Charlesand Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, on Wednesday to meet them for the first time.
Following the day's schedule of events, Markle and her mother will check into the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire for the night while the groom will head 15 miles away to the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot, where he and Best Man Prince William will spend the night. The soon-to-be husband and wife will reunite at the altar inside St. George's Chapel on Saturday.
With about 24 hours until the couple exchanges vows, last-minute details are being sorted out, including who will walk Markle down the aisle in the absence of her father, Thomas Markle. As the star confirmed on Thursday, her dad will no longer be attending the nuptials.
On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Charles will be stepping in. "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day."
As the statement concluded, "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!