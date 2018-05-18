13 Reasons Why Season 2 Secrets Revealed in Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:18 AM
13 Reasons Why is back. Season two of the acclaimed Netflix drama dropped on Friday, May 18 and the cast, which includes Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer, is here to take you behind the scenes.
"We really enjoyed working on season two and we wanted to bring you behind the scenes with us," Minnette says in the video above.
The video tour includes a stop at craft services, wardrobe and green screen set. If you've ever wanted to see Bryce Walker in a bubble underwater, well, this video is for you.
Netflix
The cast also takes viewers inside the green room and outside the sound stages with, "Oh my god, random people!" Flynn says.
The stages, which Butler shows off, include some fake woods and what looks like Tony's (Christian Navarro) car.
What's that, you don't just want to see the set? You want season two spoilers as well? Boe is here for that. In the video above, she details her favorite scenes to shoot (kissing is involved!) and the hardest scene of the season, which was shot in a real mall full of shoppers. "It was just a very emotionally impactful day over all," Boe says.
The cast also reveals some secrets and dreams. Did you know Navarro's favorite show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
Click play on the video above for me. 13 Reasons Why season two is now streaming on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?