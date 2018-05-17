5 Biggest Bombshells From the New Whitney Houston Documentary

Whitney Houston's rise to music superstardom and tragic demise is depicted in a new documentary, simply titled Whitney.

Made with the full authorization of her family, Whitney's Cannes Film Festival premiere was met with shock over the many allegations made about the singer's childhood and personal life. Six years ago, Houston accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub, her death attributed to the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use. Her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in a similar manner three years later in 2015.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, Whitney promises an "unprecedented" and "honest" look at Houston's life through the lens the family members and friends closest to her. Here are the biggest revelations from Whitney, as revealed by film critics and journalists who say they screened the intimate documentary.