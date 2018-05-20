Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

One of music's biggest nights has finally arrived.

With Kelly Clarkson as a first-time host and Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamarand Bruno Mars leading the pack of nominees with 15 nods each, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are already off to a star-studded start.

In addition to dozens of your favorite performers up for awards tonight, the show will also be packed with live music from the likes of Christina Aguileraand Demi Lovato, Macklemoreand Kesha, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Ariana Granda and many more on the lineup.

Clarkson will be pulling double duty as she's also slated to serenade the crowd and this year's Icon Award honoree, Janet Jackson, will grace the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.

Simply, the 2018 ceremony is shaping up to be a show for the music history books.