Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Day as a Family of Four

Life is pretty darn perfect for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen right about now.

After news broke that the "All of Me" singer and supermodel welcomed their baby boy, E! News is learning new details about how the proud parents are adjusting to two kids under two.

"Everything went great with the birth and they are thrilled," a source shared with E! News. "They couldn't be happier and are so excited for Luna to be a big sister."

We're told the duo had an inkling that their son's arrival would be early. And while Chrissy was open with the fact that her pregnancy was harder the second time around, she had a "healthy and quick delivery."

"They are so ecstatic and have agreed that their family is now complete," another source shared with us. "Chrissy and John have been spending time with immediate family members. Chrissy's mom has been there for every step and has been a lot of help with Luna. Luna is loving her baby brother and John is excited to have a ‘mini me'. It's a very happy moment for the family."