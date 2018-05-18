Miley Cyrus' Style Has Come a Long Way Since Hannah Montana

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:04 AM

Miley Cyrus wears whatever she wants to wear.

Some times that means latex underwear. Other times that means tie-dye print or cowboy boots. This star truly uses fashion to express her artistic edge. No matter what she choses to wear, it's always epic.

Since about 2006, when Hannah Montana was a Disney must-see, Miley has been in the spotlight, consistently appearing in conversation-starting outfits. Her fearless attitude towards style has stayed the same all of these years, yet what she chooses to wear is certainly different now.

Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Style Evolution

Ready to take a trip down Miley memory lane before the star walks down the Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet this Sunday? Check out the gallery above! 

