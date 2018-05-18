Miley Cyrus' Style Has Come a Long Way Since Hannah Montana

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:04 AM
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus wears whatever she wants to wear.
Some times that means latex underwear. Other times that means tie-dye print or cowboy boots. This star truly uses fashion to express her artistic edge. No matter what she choses to wear, it's always epic.
Since about 2006, when Hannah Montana was a Disney must-see, Miley has been in the spotlight, consistently appearing in conversation-starting outfits. Her fearless attitude towards style has stayed the same all of these years, yet what she chooses to wear is certainly different now.
Ready to take a trip down Miley memory lane before the star walks down the Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet this Sunday? Check out the gallery above!
RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket
RELATED ARTICLE: Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All Time
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?