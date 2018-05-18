Miley Cyrus' Style Has Come a Long Way Since Hannah Montana

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Style Evolution, Miley Ray Cyrus

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wears whatever she wants to wear.

Some times that means latex underwear. Other times that means tie-dye print or cowboy boots. This star truly uses fashion to express her artistic edge. No matter what she choses to wear, it's always epic.

Since about 2006, when Hannah Montana was a Disney must-see, Miley has been in the spotlight, consistently appearing in conversation-starting outfits. Her fearless attitude towards style has stayed the same all of these years, yet what she chooses to wear is certainly different now.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Style Evolution

Ready to take a trip down Miley memory lane before the star walks down the Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet this Sunday? Check out the gallery above! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

RELATED ARTICLE: Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All Time

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich Goes From Hunting Monsters to Slaying Cannes and More Best Dressed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, official Engagement Photos

How Meghan Markle’s Style Changed Since Dating Prince Harry

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

ESC: Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood

This $18 Product Makes the Westworld Stars' Skin Look Near Perfect

ESC: Meghan Markle

6 Things the World Is Buying Because of Meghan Markle

ESC: Do's and Dont's, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Dos and Don'ts of British Wedding Style, as Seen on Royals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.