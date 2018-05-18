How Meghan Markle's Style Changed Since Dating Prince Harry

Would you give up all of your open-toe shoes and strapless silhouettes to be a princess?

Of course, you would! But, it wouldn't be easy. 

Since Meghan Markle found her prince charming, better known as Prince Harry, she's shifted her style to mirror the sophistication of Kate Middleton and other royals. In our minds, we imagine the former American actress being greeted by an etiquette coach at the palace who carefully yet sternly went through the dos and don'ts of royal fashion—"When walking in a crowd, one is under scrutiny all the time," the coach would say.

OK, that's actually quote from Princess Diaries, but Meghan's experience has to be similar, right?

While the royals have kept their princess-in-training procedures behind closed doors, we seen an evident shift in the California native's style. The woman who loved mini skirts in now a big fan of the midi dress. 

What's better her style before or after her royal romance began? Keep scrolling to find out!

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Minis to Midis

Once Meghan Markle became Prince Harry's significant other, things changed, including the hemline of her dresses. You won't typically catch a royal in above-the-knee fashion, so the former American actress has found equally stunning mid-length dresses like this Self Portrait floral garment.

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Open-Toe Sandals to Closed-Toe Pumps

Has Meghan said good bye to her YSL platform heels? Since she's arrived in the UK, the philanthropist has consistently opted for closed-toes shoes.

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock

Crossbody Bags to In-Hand Purses

While her style has become more conservative, Meghan has used accessories to add a little something extra to her ensembles. Now, all eyes are on the star purses, which are typically clutches or satchels.  

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Shirt Dresses to Coat Dresses

While we love the princess-to-be's button-down dress, her trench coat-inspired dress is an elevated version of the style.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Off-Shoulder Pieces to Over-the-Shoulder Outerwear

On occasion, you may see Meghan in a sleeveless dress. However, off-shoulder silhouettes are typically avoided by royals. You're more likely to clothing draped over the shoulders, than to see them bare.

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Cutouts to Belts

It's always a good idea to accentuate your waist. Now, however, Meghan using accessories to do so, rather than cutouts.

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Shorts to Pants

The California-raised soon-to-be-royal has legs for days, but has covered them up for the most part.

ESC: Royal Style Evolution, Meghan Markle

Getty Images/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sparkles to Stripes

Being a princess is certainly glamorous, yet we haven't seen Meghan in many embellished items since she accepted her royal proposal. Now, stripes and floral prints are her go-to choices.

