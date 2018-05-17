Fascinators and Hats to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Style

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:47 PM
So you didn't snag an invite to the royal wedding, what else is new?
But just because you aren't attending doesn't mean you're not going to watch it. Come on, it's the event of the season and you wouldn't miss it for the world. The next one won't be until one of the royal babies gets engaged, so you better eat it up now.
To help get you in the mood for that 4 a.m. (give or take) wake up call, these fancy fascinators and hats will do the trick.
Whether you want to wear 'em while you're on the couch in your PJs on the big day or are inspired to wear them to your next brunch, we fully support it.
BUY IT: Coast Sage Fascinator, $72
BUY IT: ASOS Simple Hair Fascinator, $16
BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Feather Clip Fascinator, $25
Article continues below
BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Smart Bow Hat, $75
BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Net Swirl Bow, $49
BUY IT: Marks & Spencer M&S COLLECTION Flower Clip Fascinator, $16
Article continues below
BUY IT: San Diego Hat Bow Scarf Straw Floppy Hat, $40
BUY IT: Peter Bettley Fascinator Headpiece with Feathers and Rose, $210
BUY IT: Vivien Sheriff Yosemite Wild Flowers Fascinator Hat, $1,117
Article continues below
BUY IT: Gucci Alba Straw Hat, $450
BUY IT: Vivien Sheriff Sioux Feather Fascinator Headband, $1,468
BUY IT: White Floral Fascinator by Jenny Pfanenstiel, $65
Article continues below
BUY IT: Nordstrom Feathered Sinamay Hat, $69
BUY IT: Maison Michel Betty Polka-Dot Tulle Headband, $520
BUY IT: Philip Treacy Sweeping Wave Floral-Embellished Sinamay Headpiece, $2,280
Article continues below
BUY IT: Nordstrom Feather Bouquet Fascinator Headband, $39
BUY IT: Feather & Imitation Pearl Fascinator Headband, $39
BUY IT: Nordstrom Border Fascinator Headband, $39
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?