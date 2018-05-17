Fascinators and Hats to Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Style

So you didn't snag an invite to the royal wedding, what else is new?

But just because you aren't attending doesn't mean you're not going to watch it. Come on, it's the event of the season and you wouldn't miss it for the world. The next one won't be until one of the royal babies gets engaged, so you better eat it up now.

To help get you in the mood for that 4 a.m. (give or take) wake up call, these fancy fascinators and hats will do the trick.