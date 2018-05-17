Meghan Markle Is Giving Us Pippa Middleton Vibes Ahead of the Royal Wedding

While this was seemingly a very exciting day for Harry and Meghan, the couple's wedding rehearsal did follow shortly after Meghan confirmed that her dad, Thomas Markle, wouldn't be in attendance at the royal wedding.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan said in a statement, released by Kensington Palace on Thursday morning. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

This statement from Meghan followed one day after Thomas underwent heart surgery.