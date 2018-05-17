Bella Thorne Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance on Social Media

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 2:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bella Thorne is speaking out after receiving hateful comments on social media.

On Wednesday, May 16, the Famous in Love actress shared a makeup-free photo of herself with her Instagram followers in celebration of her upcoming music release. "Happy girl because I'm releasing two songs on Friday #GOAT #BITCHIMBELLATHORNE," she captioned the post.

In response, Thorne received some cruel comments about her appearance, which she later addressed on Twitter.

"You guys got me f--ked what what cuz I don't wear makeup and I'm exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I'm im crack?" Thorne tweeted to her social media haters.

Bella Thorne Says She Can Earn $65,000 Per Instagram Post

She then sent out a second tweet asking, "What the f--k is wrong w you guys."

"I don't like 2018 you guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It's disgusting," Thorne continued. "You can't just for one second think hmm this is a real person I'm talking to.. a real f--king human being just like yourself."

Thorne previously opened up about her relationship with social media in the short documentary Inside the Life of Bella Thorne, produced for Vogue last month. In the documentary, Thorne revealed she can earn $65,000 per Instagram post.

"For grid posting, it's 65 grand a post," she shared. "For story posting, it's anywhere from 10 to 20K, and for Snapchat, it's the same as Insta Story."

"Instagram is 100 percent a job to me," Thorne said. "I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half. That's all from social media."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Thorne , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Instagram

North and Saint West Are Bath Time Besties in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles and Camilla

Nev Schulman

MTV Suspends Catfish in Light of Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 4

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time Series Finale

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on Returning for Once Upon a Time's Finale: We Were Wondering Why It Took Them So Long

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Jokes She "Fixed" Her Met Gala Tan

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.