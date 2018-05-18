Milla Jovovich Goes From Hunting Monsters to Slaying Cannes and More Best Dressed

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Cannes stop, won't stop.
High-fashion glamour went from the steep steps of the Met Gala straight to the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. Instead of the over-the-top ensembles that grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art, sophisticated, classic couture embodies Cannes fashion.
Take action star Milla Jovovich for example. Typically, the Monster Hunter actress is seen in durable leathers, distressed fabrics and equipped with an arsenal of weapons. On the red carpet, however, she swapped the knives and guns for a floor-sweeping gown and satin clutch. And the transition was eye-catching.
Milla wasn't the only starlet to take on Cannes. Kristen Stewart, a panelist at the film festival, has gone deep into Chanel's offerings to bring us textured, embellished pieces a plenty.
Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars of the week. Then vote on your favorite look below!
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Victoria Justice
Coffee break? Let the former Nickelodeon star put on her casual red leather pants and black crop top.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
The supermodel just elevated the all-white ensemble in the most avant-garde way. We love the transition from the exaggerated shoulders to the bow at the waist down to the skinny pants.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
The actress struck a pose in a black Louis Vuitton mini at the BlacKkKlansman photocall in Cannes.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Dakota Fanning
The actress was a vision in white at the 2018 Turner Upfront.
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Morena Baccarin
The Deadpool 2 actress donned a structural Dice Kayek Couture mini to a film screening in NYC.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Milla Jovovich
The action star traded in her guns and combat boots for an elegant pale-pink gown and a fire-engine-red clutch.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Thandie Newton
The colors. The prints. The silhouette. Everything about this strapless dress is picture perfect.
Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage
Kristen Stewart
The face of Chanel wore, you've guessed it, Chanel to the amfAR Gala in Cannes.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Hayley Atwell
The Captain America actress rocked a white halter dress to the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in London.