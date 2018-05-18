Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Love Story: How They Built One of Hollywood's Most Endearing Marriages

If there's one thing fans know about Ryan Reynolds, he's generally in on the joke.

To promote Deadpool 2—the much-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time—he was game for pretty much anything. Enlist a mariachi band to help him apologize to David Beckham? Done. Appear on a Korean singing competition disguised as a unicorn? Easy. Crash Stephen Colbert's opening monologue in costume? Sure. And he'll take a few swipes at himself while he's at it. "I'll tell you who should not be on your show: Ryan Reynolds," he told The Late Show host. "Huge asshole. He's like the poor man's version of Ryan Reynolds and like the rich man's version of my most recent turd."

Roasting people, whether it's himself, wife Blake Lively or their daughters James, 3, and Ines, 20 months, comes natural to the actor whose Twitter feed is littered with jokes at his family's expense. And his partner is just as adept at such savagery. Posting a photo of them at an April film premiere, she wrote, "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."