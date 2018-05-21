UPDATE!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Baby No. 4's Name: Romeo Alejandro David

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:51 AM

UPDATE: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have revealed the name of their fourth child, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. Hilaria shared the baby name announcement on social media Monday.

"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," she captioned an Instagram post, along with a photo of her newborn son.

______

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have officially welcomed the newest member of their big, happy family. 

The famous mama gave birth to the couple's fourth child together, a son, on Thursday, she announced on social media. 

"He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," Hilaria captioned a sweet photo of mom, dad and baby together. The proud parents have not yet revealed the youngster's name. 

The little guy joins big sister Carmen, 4, and older brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

With three births already under her belt, Hilaria has become a pro at pregnancy by this point. "I'm not saying I won't have another meltdown when this new baby is born! But with a fourth pregnancy, you see the light at the end of the tunnel earlier. There's calmness and comfort from experience," she previously told Parents ahead of the birth. 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The celebrity mom and dad first revealed the news of their fourth little one on the way to fans—and their "Baldwinitos"—in November 2017. 

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," she announced on social media at the time. "I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it's a boy or a girl...I'll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"

The adorable family celebrated the youngster over cake with a surprise blue filling the next day. Six months later, he's finally here!

As the fam is welcoming their newest addition into the fold, Carmen has been particularly excited. 

"Carmen is on eager watch for this new baby brother," Hilaria told Parents. "She's already planning the one after this, which I'm not sure is ever gonna happen. But we're really excited. Alec and I don't want to do much else other than be with the kids right now because they're so fun."

Wishing you all even more fun in the years ahead! Congratulations to the entire family!

This post was originally published on Mon, May 21, 2018, 10:51 PM.

