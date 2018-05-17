GQ Spoofs Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail With Help From Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman

GQ's annual comedy issue is a little more handsy than most!

The magazine pokes fun at sister publication Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue, which went viral for the major photoshop fail that left Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey with an extra hand and leg.

GQ's cover stars, comediennes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman, pose in similarly glamorous ensembles, but a second glance reveals the handful (punny, right?) of extremities added to the image.

GQ issued an "apology" for their "egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue," adding, "the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."