Oxygen Has Got Your True Crime Obsession Covered With 3 New Shows

In just a few weeks, the network is debuting three new true crime series that cover a whole host of topics to satisfy your love of mystery and mayhem.
The first is called Buried in the Backyard, and it examines the stories of victims found buried in...backyards. "While most people enjoy their backyards as a safe haven, others are not so lucky when they discover the horrors lurking beneath well-trimmed hedges and manicured fences," the show description reads.
Each episode will follow a different police investigation to identify the body and the cause of death and find the person responsible.
That show will be followed by A Wedding and a Murder, which chronicles real-life engagements, weddings, and honeymoons that were ruined by untimely deaths.
"Each episode will expose a grisly homicide set against the backdrop of what appears to be wedded bliss," the description reads. "The series will chronicle many cases including the well-known disappearance of Annie Le, a young beautiful Yale student who vanished before her wedding, as well as Gail and Rick Brink, happy newlyweds whose marriage ended in a tragedy and remained unsolved for decades until an unexpected witness revealed a disturbing family secret."
The third show, which premieres the week after, is called The Price of Duty, and it follows "dedicated detectives from across the country as they recount their stories of complex cases that have emotionally impacted and changed their lives forever."
It's basically a smorgasbord of true crime horrors and delights that will terrify and intrigue us all summer long, for better or worse.
Buried in the Backyard and A Wedding and a Murder premiere Sunday, June 3 starting at 7 p.m., and The Price of Duty premiers Saturday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
