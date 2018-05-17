Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:45 AM
Sandra Bullock has a passion for "penis facials."
The Ocean's 8 star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and dished about her favorite beauty regimen. When asked to describe this facial that she's "obsessed" with, the actress attempted to explain why she gave it the "penis" nickname.
"Well it's this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it's like a little roller with these...it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it," Bullock said. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in."
When asked what she's pushing into her skin, Bullock said it's "whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
"But what is it?" DeGeneres asked.
Bullock tried to explain, "It is an extraction from a...um...a piece of skin that came from a young person, far, far away, and they somehow figured out how to extract..."
DeGeneres then told the audience, "It's foreskin from a Korean baby. That's what it is."
The actress went on to share that it's not like she's "lying there with little pieces all over my face," but it's why she's has named the process the "penis facial."
"When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis,'" Bullock laughed.
Watch the video above to see if Bullock's Ocean's 8 co-stars have tried her favorite facial!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!