Carole Radziwill to Bethenny Frankel: "If You're Going to Come For Me—You Better Not Miss"

It seems Carole Radziwill has had enough. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Bravo blog to address events that were depicted in the Wednesday, May 16 episode of the reality series, specifically statements made by her costar Bethenny Frankel.

The two costars became friends off screen and started spending time together when cameras weren't rolling. When the season 10 trailer dropped, it included scenes alluding to some kind of friendship fracture between the two. As the season progressed, the two made comments in the show and in interviews. Now in her blog, Carole goes all in.

The May 16th episode featured Bethenny and Dorinda Medely in Puerto Rico, working on the relief effort following the hurricane that ravaged the country.