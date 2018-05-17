John Cena Hints "Lack of Forgiveness" Could Be Keeping Him and Nikki Bella Apart

That same day, Bella opened up to E! News about her split with Cena at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront.

"I think a lot of people are going to be able to relate to it," she said of the Total Bellas content this season. "I think it's going to also give a lot of people courage and bravery to speak up. I think sometimes we go through things because we're like, 'OK, this is what we need to do. It's too late.' It's never too late to make a decision, so."

On Wednesday, Bella appeared on Today and reacted to Cena professing his love to her on the same show just days earlier.

"I literally was in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Upfront and got the breaking news. John—and you guys know this—is absolutely an amazing man. He is such a sweetheart and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend," she said. "But I think a lot of us who go through the wedding planning process are forced to face these issues that we have hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. I do have hope for our future, but I know right now, I need to work on me. Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just do not want to be hesitant. I do not want to be regretful."