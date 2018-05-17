iZombie, Jane the Virgin & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Get Final Season Orders...Which CW Show Will You Miss Most?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 17, 2018 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jane the Virgin

The CW

Say it ain't so!

During the annual upfront presentation this week in New York City, The CW saddened some fans when they announced that three beloved shows would be getting picked up…but for their farewell seasons. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, created by and starring Rachel Bloom, will have its fourth and final season beginning this fall.

Jane the Virgin and iZombie will also be getting one last season this TV cycle. For Jane the Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni and more, the last ride will begin midseason and will mark its fifth season overall. iZombie, which stars Rose McIver—and is all about a medical student who is actually a zombie—will also kick off its fifth and final season when midseason shows begin AKA in 2019.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Even though we're not ready to say goodbye to these shows at least we'll get a final season for each of them. The saddest part is that we do have to let go of the characters and actors we've loved on all of these shows sooner rather than later.

As you're processing the fact that we're losing some great TV shows from The CW you can start re-watching the best episodes to cheer you up. Vote in our poll below to tell us which CW show you're going to miss the most after its final season!

CW Cancellations
Which CW show are you going to miss the most?
76.1%
5.9%
18.0%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , TV , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , iZombie , CW
Latest News

Jennifer Aniston Actually Dated Some "Friends" Costars

Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Darkest Times

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Actresses Now

Colin Jost Says Awards Shows "Shouldn't Be Taken Too Seriously"

What Alyson Hannigan Knows About the "Buffy" Reboot

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

The Legacy of Veronica Mars: Rob Thomas' Big Goal for a Future Revival

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.