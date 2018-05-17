Chrissy Metz Reveals She Used to Be Ariana Grande's and Dove Cameron's Agent

Before she was a star on This Is Us, Chrissy Metz was a talent agent for Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron.

The 37-year-old actress shared this little detail while promoting her new memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Metz said she worked as a talent agent for nine years and ended up focusing on the youth department. In fact, she still remembered recognizing Grande's and Cameron's talent from early on—even before Grande starred on the show Victorious.

"It's so fun," Metz told host Jimmy Fallon. "Also, like, you know they're going to be stars when you meet them for the first time."

Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil Break Up

In addition to discussing her experience as a talent agent, Metz recalled working at McDonald's. The Kate Pearson character said she would event test out her acting abilities by talking to customers in different accents. 

"I would just put on accents and say ‘Welcome to McDonald's, can I help you please?'" she said, doing her best British accent. "What? Like…there's some English girl in Gainesville, Florida."

Watch the video to see Metz discuss her life before fame.

