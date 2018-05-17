Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive at Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

Spotted: a soon-to-be royal bride and groom!

Meghan Markleand Prince Harryarrived to Windsor Castle for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, marking the first time the future husband and wife have been seen since their last public engagement in April.

The American star was photographed flashing a smile through the window to the throngs of fans lining the streets and was fittingly sporting a cream blouse, sartorially keeping with the wedding theme. The beaming bride also flashed her engagement sparkler and what appeared to be diamond earrings glittered around her face.

Her future husband was seated beside her in a gray suit and Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were in a nearby car with the new father of three behind the wheel. Marcella's imminent brother and sister-in-law tried to keep a low-key profile with coordinated sunglasses.

The bride and groom reportedly arrived to Windsor Castle for a scheduled meeting with Queen Elizabeth II over tea.