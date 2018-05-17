The Next Generation of Female Pop Stars Proves There's Always Room at the Table

When people think of today's biggest pop stars, a few female powerhouses come to mind: There's Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more.

Even though these women have helped break down industry barriers, the next generation still faces several challenges.

Consider: There hasn't been a female artist in the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart since Jan. 27—when Camila Cabello's "Havana" reached no. 1. In fact, Cabello is the only female artist to secure this position so far this year. In addition, there was only one female nominee, Lorde, in the Album of the Year category at the 2018 Grammys.

Despite these obstacles, newcomers are still making their mark on the industry. In February, Dua Lipa became the youngest female artist to hit one billion YouTube views on a music video. Halsey's songs "Bad at Love" and "Now or Never" also went double platinum earlier this year.

However, these women don't need to break each other down to build themselves up.

"For so many years, the media has kind of pitted girls against each other," Dua Lipa told V Magazine. "From so early on, I've dealt with some people not being nice, or not being too happy about my success. That sometimes comes with the territory. But it's important to also be happy for people. You do your thing and I'll do mine."

Here are five ways this new generation of female pop stars is reminding everyone there's plenty of room at the table.