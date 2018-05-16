Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With John Legend

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Legend, party of four!
Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with husband John Legend, she announced on Twitter Wednesday.
"Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted with a series of baby bottle emojis.
Their newborn son joins the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.
The supermodel and cookbook author first announced her pregnancy last November with an adorable video of Luna pointing to her belly and yelling, "Baby!" But as John explained to E! News at a red carpet event in January, their toddler hadn't quite grasped what it means to become a big sister.
"We know there's a baby in there and she can say 'baby' but I don't really know if she knows what it means for her mother to be carrying another child and for that child to be her little sibling," the singer-songwriter explained. "I don't know if she's ready for that yet."
But if there's anyone who is ready to grow their family, it's Chrissy and John. Last year the A-list pair elected to undergo a frozen embryo transfer in hopes of becoming pregnant again.
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Teigen and Legend originally started with 20 embryos, three of which were deemed normal after being genetically tested and whose sexes were revealed as part of the testing. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she shared with InStyle at the time, leaving them with one finale male embryo.
After giving birth to Luna in 2016, 32-year-old Chrissy suffered from postpartum depression. The Lip Sync Battle co-host expressed fear for its possible return at a speaking engagement a couple months ago, but said she is now better equipped with the tools to tackle it head-on.
From her perspective, "Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen—if it does—I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me."
That "core group" includes some pretty familiar faces, who came together to throw Chrissy a surprise baby shower in April. Kris Jenner opened up her home for the shindig, which was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.
Teigen gushed on Instagram, "I am crazy super anti baby showers for myself. Opening gifts in front of people makes me want to die. Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because I feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship. But people I love trick me with dinner invites and they happen. Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly."
Congratulations, Chrissy and John! We can't wait to meet your little man.