Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With John Legend

Legend, party of four!

Chrissy Teigen has given birth to baby No. 2 with husband John Legend, she announced on Twitter Wednesday.

"Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted with a series of baby bottle emojis.

Their newborn son joins the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

The supermodel and cookbook author first announced her pregnancy last November with an adorable video of Luna pointing to her belly and yelling, "Baby!" But as John explained to E! News at a red carpet event in January, their toddler hadn't quite grasped what it means to become a big sister.

"We know there's a baby in there and she can say 'baby' but I don't really know if she knows what it means for her mother to be carrying another child and for that child to be her little sibling," the singer-songwriter explained. "I don't know if she's ready for that yet."

But if there's anyone who is ready to grow their family, it's Chrissy and John. Last year the A-list pair elected to undergo a frozen embryo transfer in hopes of becoming pregnant again.