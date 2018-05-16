Choir Boys ''Super Excited'' to Be Singing at the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding isn't just a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the couple, the blessed event is also a life-changing experience for the young choir boys will be signing during the nuptials in St. George's Chapel.

Ahead of the big day on Saturday, two choir boys Leo Mills, 11, and Nathan Mcharo, 9, are talking about how "super excited" they are about the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to sing in front of millions.

The boys are among 12 young choristers who will be singing in the Choir of St George's Chapel at the royal wedding.

Of joining the choir, Leo said to reporters, "I knew that we sang for the Queen every Easter and other occasions but I didn't think we'd sing at any royal weddings."

He added: "I'm super excited. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. If it's handed to you, you take it. You don't shy away from it."

As for how long the choir has been practicing for the event, Leo said, "We've been rehearsing often for the last three or four weeks."

The choir boy said his friends and family are quite excited about his television debut.

"They've all been texting me, saying 'we'll make sure we will be on the sofa in the sitting room at the TV by 12 o'clock on Saturday to watch you'," he said.